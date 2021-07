Ideally, the Panthers would like for Little to push Cameron Erving for the starting left tackle job. The first two years of Little's career have been nothing but forgettable but it's too early to give up all hope on him actually panning out. Erving is not only an average tackle but has had a heck of a time trying to stay healthy. If the past repeats itself with Erving, Little will have a chance to slide in his place.