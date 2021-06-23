Indochino Partners with Nordstrom to Open 21 Custom Apparel Shop In Shops
The Partnership Will Offer Nordstrom Customers a Unique 'Made for You' Suiting Experience. SEATTLE, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - INDOCHINO, a global leader in made to measure men's apparel, is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Nordstrom. INDOCHINO is opening 21 shop in shops in Nordstrom locations nationwide, offering a convenient way for customers to get exceptional fitting, personalized suiting, shirts and outerwear at a compelling price point.www.dailyrecordnews.com