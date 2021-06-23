Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Indochino Partners with Nordstrom to Open 21 Custom Apparel Shop In Shops

By Indochino Apparel Inc.
dailyrecordnews.com
 11 days ago

The Partnership Will Offer Nordstrom Customers a Unique 'Made for You' Suiting Experience. SEATTLE, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - INDOCHINO, a global leader in made to measure men's apparel, is excited to announce a long-term partnership with Nordstrom. INDOCHINO is opening 21 shop in shops in Nordstrom locations nationwide, offering a convenient way for customers to get exceptional fitting, personalized suiting, shirts and outerwear at a compelling price point.

www.dailyrecordnews.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Tacoma, WA
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
City
Farmington, WA
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordstrom Rack#Shopping#Indochino Partners#Cnw#Drew Green#Gmm Women#Men S Ready To Wear#Ga Nordstrom Westfarms#Nordstrom Tacoma Mall#Wa#Nordstrom Natick Mall#Nordstrom Nordstrom#The U S Founded
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Apparel
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa continued to weaken Saturday night as it headed toward Florida, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, a downgraded version of the first hurricane of the Atlantic's 2021 season, could hit the west coast of the state Tuesday as it slowed down slightly in the Caribbean.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.