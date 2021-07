34-year-old Kanisha Booze was arrested Friday for drunk driving with property damage after allegedly driving into a Taco Bell sign. According to the Smoking Gun, Booze drove into a tree, a water meter, and a Taco Bell sign near her home just after 10 PM on Friday night. She tried to flee the scene, but she didn’t get far. She was spotted speeding through two red lights near the Taco Bell, according to police.