Dog sitter found dead in garage after pit bull attack, Oklahoma cops say

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — An Army veteran who intentionally drove his vehicle into cyclists, killing two of them, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Victor Kevin Tome was convicted of capital murder for the March 2017 incident in which he drove his vehicle into a group of cyclists who were racing on Buller Road in Waller County. The courts said he purposefully drove into the cyclists, hitting five of them and killing Craig Tippitt and Kerri Guillory. The cyclists were training for the MS 150, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.