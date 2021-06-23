Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Haven Independent

Bomb Squad Checks Out JCC After Threat

By Staff
Posted by 
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 10 days ago

Three hundred campers and other young people were evacuated from the Jewish Community Center and sent home as investigators looked into a phoned bomb threat — and found there was no bomb.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the JCC, at 360 Amity Rd.

An anonymous caller began spouting anti-Semitic comments and made a threat about bombing the facility. The call came at a time when anti-Semitic incidents have been on the rise.

The JCC promptly evacuated the campus and notified authorities. Agents from the FBI and local and state police, along with bomb-sniffing dogs, arrived to check out the premises and confirm no explosives were present.

Jewish Federation CEO Judy Alperin and JCC Executive Director Scott Cohen sent out the following email afterwards to day camp families:

Dear Camp Families,

Safety, health, wellbeing and security of our campers and staff are our utmost priority. We appreciate your cooperation today as we worked together to safely respond to a possible threat situation.

Around 10 am this morning, a call came into the welcome desk at the JCC.

The person on the other end of the phone starting out with some anti-Semitic comments and also made a threat. Our staff is trained in such situations and has a checklist by the phone of actions to take if faced with a threatening phone call. Our staff member tried to get more information from the caller but was unsuccessful. When the caller hung up quickly our staff pressed the button that directly summons the Woodbridge Police. She immediately informed her supervisor and JCC staff quickly went about evacuating the building. On the advice of the Woodbridge Police, JCC Day Camps were directed to clear the camp building.

Law enforcement including, FBI, and state and local authorities thoroughly searched the building and the entire campus. They used 3 canine units to check for any possible explosives. Authorities have cleared the area and deem that there is no threat on the campus. The FBI is working with the Woodbridge Police Department to investigate using our phone records and the testimony of our staff member.

We decided to keep the building closed for the balance of the day but will reopen tomorrow morning with all of our programs running on their usual schedules.

This afternoon we met with our entire staff team to review our protocols and responses as we are always seeking to improve. Assisting in the call were two members of our security committee who shared advice and who also offered much praise for our staff response.

While our year-round staff’s performance today was wonderful, many of them have experienced similar situations before. But our camp staff team, several just graduating this year from camper to counselor, performed admirably. I want to offer appreciation to Deb Kirshner, Alison Lurie and Sandy Horvath for providing the training and support that led to such commendable performance by our counselors and unit heads.

We will continue to remain vigilant and keep you posted with any updates. It is our hope that we will avoid any further interruptions. Please let us know if you have any questions or concerns.

Community Policy
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
976K+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Fbi#Jcc#Religion#Anti Semitic#Fbi#Jewish Federation#Jcc
Related
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Whalley Businesses Tackle Loitering, Drugs, Panhandling

Two Whalley Avenue restaurant owners have noticed a lot of business taking place outside their new storefront. Unfortunately, it’s not the kind of business they had hoped for. During a bimonthly Whalley Avenue Main Streets Committee (MSC) meeting Thursday evening via Zoom, the husband-wife business duo discussed witnessing panhandling in...
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Crash Course Adds Math To Cops’ Toolkit

The top of a vehicle’s hood is 42 inches above the ground, and its bumper is 33 inches above the ground. If the bumper’s leading edge juts out by 5 inches, what is the vehicle’s lean angle?. Cops from around Connecticut, including three city officers, gathered at New Haven police’s...
Traffic AccidentsPosted by
New Haven Independent

Gunfire Leads To Chase, Arrest

A police pursuit ended with a car crash, and a gun arrest. The incident began Wednesday evening at 8:29. Here’s what happened, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway:. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert came in about gunfire on Henry Street between Ashmun Street and Dixwell Avenue. They tried...
Posted by
New Haven Independent

Separate Shootings Pierce Church, Send Teens To Hospital

City police are investigating five different nonfatal shootings that took place over the last three days—including one that sent a 14-year-old New Havener to the hospital, another that sent a 19-year-old West Haven resident to the hospital, and a third that hit a Dixwell church. That spate of gunfire took...