Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Woman

Police on Long Island are asking the public for help locating a vulnerable woman who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Maria Antonia Mejia, age 84, was last seen leaving her residence in Hempstead around 8 a.m., on Monday, June 7.

She was not reported missing to Nassau County Police until Tuesday, June 22.

According to detectives, Mejia is described as being Hispanic, 5-foot-1, 130 lbs., with white hair and brown eyes.

Mejia was last seen wearing a shirt, black pants, and tennis shoes.

She is known to frequent Home Depot’s parking lot, Our Lady Loretto Church, and stores on Henry Street in Hempstead.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above missing person to contact the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at (516) 573-7347 or to call 911.

All calls will remain anonymous.

