How To Develop A Privileged Access Management Strategy For The Cloud Era

ST. LOUIS, June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that its Policy and Charging Control offering can now be delivered in the cloud, managed as a service, as well as on-premise. Amdocs Charging software serves more than 1 billion subscribers and its Policy software serves more than 500 million subscribers at leading service providers across the globe, including a number of deployments in various public clouds. This new evolution facilitates service providers in embracing and establishing commercial value on the multiple new technical currencies that are emerging within 5G networks.