Hoboken Couple Beautifully Rehabilitates Historic Property

Mary Beth and Mike Betancourt have called Hoboken home for almost 20 years, are parents to triplet daughters, and lovers of historic homes that need rehabilitation. In 2012, the duo decided to upgrade from our 450 square foot apartment on Washington Street and initially set out looking on the 2-3 bedroom market. Early in the shopping process, they toured a duplex with a backyard that felt like a single-family home. It got them thinking about the possibilities of cutting condo fees and buying a townhouse. Most inventories were outside of their price range but they found a dilapidated townhouse in complete disrepair that had stood unoccupied for years.