Toro went 4-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's win over the White Sox. Toro is making the most of the uptick in playing time with both Alex Bregman (quadriceps) and Aledmys Diaz (hand) on the injured list, and he went 7-for-11 with a home run, five RBI and three runs scored during the weekend series against the White Sox. That might be enough to keep him as the primary third baseman while Bregman is sidelined, though he might also miss some at-bats to Robel Garcia from time to time.