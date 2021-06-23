Cancel
FWP launching committee to guide $4M in Lower Yellowstone River projects

By Paul Hamby
Billings Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePortions of the Yellowstone River in southeastern Montana will become springs for economic and recreational development in the coming months. Local residents along a 163-mile stretch of the river will be informing Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on how to best spend $4 million in funds approved by the state Legislature during its 2021 session. FWP is accepting applications from Montanans who want to serve on a committee to guide budgeting those funds through the end of the month.

billingsgazette.com
