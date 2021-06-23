FWP launching committee to guide $4M in Lower Yellowstone River projects

Portions of the Yellowstone River in southeastern Montana will become springs for economic and recreational development in the coming months. Local residents along a 163-mile stretch of the river will be informing Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks on how to best spend $4 million in funds approved by the state Legislature during its 2021 session. FWP is accepting applications from Montanans who want to serve on a committee to guide budgeting those funds through the end of the month.