Universal Hepatitis B Screening Is Cost Effective

 11 days ago
Universal screening for hepatitis B virus (HBV) would save 23,000 lives and almost $600 million, proving itself to be an upgrade over present screening guidelines, according to study results published in Clinical Infectious Diseases. In 2016, some 862,000 people were living with hepatitis B. Currently, the U.S. Preventive Services Task...

Hep is the go-to sources for educational and social support for people living with liver diseases like hepatitis C, hepatitis B, hepatitis A and NASH. Launched in 2010, the website is devoted to combating the stigma and isolation surrounding liver diseases, and offers news, in-depth reporting, educational tools, care resources, and peer-to-peer networking.

#Hepatitis B Virus#Hepatitis A#Liver Cancer#Liver Disease#Hbv#Medicaid#Medicare#Md#Chb
