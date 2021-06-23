THE VIEW FROM NASON STREET: News and tips from the Maynard Public Library

Before announcing upcoming library activities, I want to make sure you’ve heard the good news that the library building has reopened to the public. Our hours in June are Tuesday and Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Thursday 1-7 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (June only). We continue to offer curbside pickup service on Monday and Wednesday 2-5 p.m. Visit maynardpubliclibrary.org for details on all of the above. Seeing patrons back in the building has been a wonderful and welcome sight for all of us who work at the library. We hope to expand our hours for July, so please keep an eye on our website and social media, as well as the Beacon-Villager and the Council on Aging newsletter.