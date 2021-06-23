Uberflip Releases First-of-its-Kind Dynamic Embed Parameters Feature
New Capabilities Enable Teams to Save Time and Generate More Insightful Reporting. Uberflip, the leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP), today announces it has released a new feature that allows marketers and their organizations to automatically add dynamic UTM parameters to their content. While using UTM parameters is a widely embraced practice, the dynamic nature of this new feature is in its own league.martechseries.com