Uberflip Releases First-of-its-Kind Dynamic Embed Parameters Feature

New, expanded integrations with Shopify and Facebook Shops enable brands to seamlessly manage their social commerce strategy within Sprout’s unified platform. Today, Sprout Social, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, announced new integrations with two social commerce leaders, Shopify and Facebook Shops. Sprout’s platform now enables businesses across the globe to extend their digital storefront and capture part of the $26 billion social commerce market. As consumers increasingly turn to social media to both discover and purchase from their favorite brands, social commerce has become an integral part of a business’ revenue strategy. In fact, 86% of executives say social commerce is a growing part of their marketing-driven revenue plans. That number is poised to rise as the consumers most likely to purchase on social media—Millenials and Gen Z—have increasingly more spending power.