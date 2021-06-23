Learning to Love the Hardscrabble Life on Lanzarote

School has ended and it’s time for many to be spending more time with the family. Summertime offers us the time to do a broader range of activities. Even though people are often busy all year long, they are usually a little bit less stressed during the summer compared to other times of the year. Children do not have to go to school during the summer, and adults who have to go to work do not need to work as many hours during the summer as they do during the rest of the year. This means that family members may be more willing to hang out with you and to talk about things that both you and your family are interested in. Many people take advantage of these facts to get to know their families more closely and by scheduling family vacations during summer holidays, or even getting to spend more time with relatives.