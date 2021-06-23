Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Learning to Love the Hardscrabble Life on Lanzarote

By Daniel Rolider,Jennie Rothenberg Gritz
Smithonian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA photographic tour of those who eke out a life on the sunblasted island transformed by a volcano. Photographs by Daniel Rolider; Text by Jennie Rothenberg Gritz. On September 1, 1730, the island of Lanzarote began to tremble. “An enormous mountain emerged from the ground, with flames coming from its summit,” a priest living on the island recalled of the first in a series of eruptions that continued on and off for six years. Rivers of lava poured over the island. Villages burned. Dead fish floated off the shore. Asphyxiated cattle fell to the ground. The night sky glowed blue and red.

www.smithsonianmag.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Lanzarote#Volcano#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
Country
Spain
News Break
Science
News Break
Surfing
Related
CyclingThe Independent

Learning to love cycling again on an eBike tour of the Cotswolds

“Cheat!” I hear my grown-up children exclaim as I sheepishly inform them that I will be getting a little battery assistance on a cycling excursion in the Cotswolds. Indeed, until a few years ago cycling purists and gym addicts may well have held that view, admits James Milner managing director of Wild Carrot (wildcarrot.co.uk), an eco-adventure tour company which runs guided eBike tours and glamping experiences in the Cotswolds.
AnimalsPosted by
104.5 KDAT

Deaf Sheepdog Learns Sign Language and Loves Rounding Up Sheep

A sheepdog in her senior years learned how to understand sign-language to do some work herding sheep. Nine-year-old Peggy is a border collie in the UK, but after she lost her hearing, she was handed over to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals according to the South West News Service.
Lifestyleluxurytravelmagazine.com

Exploring the Yucatan in Cancun and Chichen Itza

I recently visited the Mayan homeland, Cancun and Chichen Itza, Mexico to be exact, situated on the southeast coast of Mexico in the state of Quintana Roo on the Yucatan Peninsula. Chichen Itza is a UNESCO World Heritage site whose main draw is the 72 feet high Pyramid of Kukulkan....
Lifestylesuperiorne.com

Love my crazy life

Just another busy week in this house. Robert is on leave and has been home since Tuesday. I had thought he wasn’t coming home until Thursday evening, but plans change. My house is somewhat clean and put together. I have my dads to thank for that one. We had my dad over for dinner last Wednesday, and then on Friday, my “bio” dad and stepmother came for a visit. We had a good visit with both!
Lifestylenitravelnews.com

Camino de Santiago, Canary Islands

In 2021, the municipality of Gáldar celebrates the Jacobean Holy Year- the perfect excuse to visit Gran Canaria and walk along the famous Camino de Santiago path. The Camino de Santiago walk is a unique network of pilgrim’s paths, inspired by the Apostle Saint James who lived around the time of Christ. Located in the north-west of Gran Canaria, in the Canary Islands, the town of Gáldar is an important location in the history of Saint James; In the era before the Spanish had established their settlement on the Canary Islands, Bishop Don Juan de Frías officiated mass for the first time in this beautiful municipality on Saint James’ Day in 1482. Gáldar was the first location outside of the Spanish mainland to be established as a Holy Site on the Camino de Santiago.
RecipesBon Appétit

In My Childhood Kitchen, I Learned Both Fear and Love

R. stands at the stove, studying the contents of a wok. The oil has to ripple, he says, but not smoke. And there it is, glistening like a Maine pond on an August morning. Leaning down, he flicks the meat until it hits all the sides of the sloped pan, a plume rising from the center island, a hiss escaping, born of the marriage of oil and water. I am eight years old, enthralled by the foreignness of the experience, the purity of it. Purity is still a possibility.
Petsnationalgeographic.com

Rare endemic wildlife is thriving in Masungi Georeserve

This restored forest in the Philippines is a traveler’s dream—as well as a haven for endangered species. From seascapes to mountaintops, there is an abundance of natural beauty in the Philippines. In a restored forest in the province of Rizal, rare animals and plants have found a home. Tactic hornbills eat fruits and greet visitors at the foot of the trail, while the long-tailed macaque waits; sometimes blessing passersby with a sighting as they lounge on canopies.
AnimalsPosted by
AFP

Rare giant barking deer spotted in Cambodia

A critically endangered giant barking deer has been spotted in Cambodia for the first time, in a boost for the country's wildlife preservation efforts, officials said Friday. "This is the most exciting news for Cambodia and for the whole world that such a rare and most critically endangered species was discovered in Cambodia," he said.
Recipesdistinctlymontana.com

Learning About Pioneer Life from Evelyn Cameron's Cookbook

Opening the 1890 edition of Mrs. Lincoln’s Boston Cook Book, I’m greeted by Evelyn Cameron’s note, written in red ink, “The earliest sign of hyper-nutrition is the disposition of adipose [or fat] tissue.” I don’t think this was ever an issue for Evelyn. Her self-portraits prove it. I, on the other hand, wondered what other uncomfortable truths I’d read as I turned the pages of Evelyn’s precious cookbook.
WorldThe Independent

Hundreds of skeletons unearthed at beach after storms

Archaeologists have discovered the human remains of around 200 people, believed to belong to a Christian community going back to the 6th century at a popular beach in Pembrokeshire. The remains at the foot of the dunes in Pembrokeshire’s Whitesands Bay, to the west of St. David’s, will be stored...
Animalsanimalfair.com

Important Lessons To Learn For A Life of Puppy Love!

If you will take the time to read these. We promise you’ll come away with an enlightened perspective. The subjects covered affect us all on a daily basis:. Written by Andy Rooney, a man who had the gift of saying so much with so few words. Enjoy……. I’ve learned …....
AnimalsNew York Post

Faroe Islands slaughter hundreds of whales in gruesome tradition

Haunting images show the waters off the Faroe Islands turned red — after hunters in the remote archipelago slaughtered hundreds of pilot whales as part of a gory annual tradition. The sea mammal massacre was caught on camera by Sea Shepherd, an international marine wildlife conservation group, as Forese whalers...
Boats & Watercraftsseatrade-cruise.com

Poseidon Expeditions resumes North Pole adventures this month

Due to ongoing COVID-related travel restrictions, the July 10-22 and July 21-Aug. 2 cruises will carry almost exclusively Russian nationals. 'While our Sea Spirit and the ships of most Arctic expedition ship operators have been forced by the coronavirus epidemic to sit out the 2020 and 2021 summer seasons, we are gratified to operate two of the originally scheduled departures for 50 Years of Victory this summer,' Poseidon President Nikolay Saveliev said.
Food & Drinkssaratogatodaynewspaper.com

Love. Life. Donuts.

School has ended and it’s time for many to be spending more time with the family. Summertime offers us the time to do a broader range of activities. Even though people are often busy all year long, they are usually a little bit less stressed during the summer compared to other times of the year. Children do not have to go to school during the summer, and adults who have to go to work do not need to work as many hours during the summer as they do during the rest of the year. This means that family members may be more willing to hang out with you and to talk about things that both you and your family are interested in. Many people take advantage of these facts to get to know their families more closely and by scheduling family vacations during summer holidays, or even getting to spend more time with relatives.
LifestyleElko Daily Free Press

Outside Guide: More Than Beauty

This past week, Nevada Outdoor School completed our inaugural backpacking adventure with three 15-year-old teens on Soldier Creek Trail into Soldier Meadows in the Ruby Mountains. Throughout the hike the wildflowers were out in force, and we quickly lost count of the number of species when we ran out of fingers to count on. Yellows, whites, blues, reds, and purples, with many shades and colors in-between, the vibrancy and diversity was stunning!
PetsOCRegister

Terrier mix Brayden loves to learn – and cuddle

Brayden’s story: Brayden is sweet and gentle and enjoys hanging out with the other small dogs at his fosters’ home. He loves to snuggle and adores food. Because he’s treat-motivated, he’s easy to train with rewards of treats, kind words and hugs. He’s looking for a family that has experience with terriers and their ways and is able to provide at least two walks a day. Brayden loves to learn, so training, games and other kinds of fun are important for him. Homeowners with fenced yards only, please.
AnimalsPosted by
The Atlantic

No One Imagined Giant Lizard Nests Would Be This Weird

After many futile hours of shoveling dirt under the scorching Australian sun, Sean Doody began to think that he had made an embarrassing mistake and was—quite literally—digging himself into a hole. Doody is a herpetologist from the University of South Florida who has spent years studying Australia’s yellow-spotted goanna—a predatory...
Earth Sciencehngn.com

Is Iceland a Small Part of Super Continent Pangaea? [THEORY]

Scientists believe that Iceland is a small part of Super Continent Pangaea. Another hidden Continent Icelandia will extend from Greenland to Europe. These theories describe the discoveries made by geologists that are redefining countries and continents. A fragment of Pangaea before the changes show former assumptions in the evolution of the earth's formation.