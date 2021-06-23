Learning to Love the Hardscrabble Life on Lanzarote
A photographic tour of those who eke out a life on the sunblasted island transformed by a volcano. Photographs by Daniel Rolider; Text by Jennie Rothenberg Gritz. On September 1, 1730, the island of Lanzarote began to tremble. “An enormous mountain emerged from the ground, with flames coming from its summit,” a priest living on the island recalled of the first in a series of eruptions that continued on and off for six years. Rivers of lava poured over the island. Villages burned. Dead fish floated off the shore. Asphyxiated cattle fell to the ground. The night sky glowed blue and red.www.smithsonianmag.com