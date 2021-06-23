Latest Industry Data Risk Report from Concentric Shows 450 Percent Increase in Oversharing of Sensitive Documents Over the Past Year
Concentric Inc., a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for protecting business-critical data, announced the availability of its Q1 2021 quarterly Data Risk Report, which highlights a continued rise in oversharing of business-critical and sensitive documents. The report revealed the number of overshared files rose 450 percent compared to the same quarter in 2020, highlighting the significant impact of the pandemic and remote work on data security.martechseries.com