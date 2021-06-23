Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

James Hurt Re-Elected to Board of Governors of State Bar of Georgia

By Chris Lewis
Cordele Dispatch
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta – James W. Hurt of Hurt & Associates in Cordele has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia. Hurt will continue to represent the Cordele Judicial Circuit on the board, representing Ben Hill, Crisp, Dooly and Wilcox counties. He earned his law degree from the Mercer University Walter F. George School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1968. His law practice is focused on civil cases, with an emphasis on those involving collisions, product liability, premises liability, in addition to estate planning and probate law and libel cases.

cordeledispatch.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Cordele, GA
Government
City
Cordele, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Board Of Governors#Crisp#Dooly#The State Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StateNBC News

Tropical Storm Elsa weakens as it heads toward Florida

Tropical Storm Elsa continued to weaken Saturday night as it headed toward Florida, forecasters said. The National Hurricane Center said the storm, a downgraded version of the first hurricane of the Atlantic's 2021 season, could hit the west coast of the state Tuesday as it slowed down slightly in the Caribbean.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

At least 17 dead after Philippine military plane crash

A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province after missing the runway Sunday, killing at least 17 military personnel while at least 40 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue and recovery efforts were ongoing. The aircraft had...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Vatican judge charges cardinal, nine others with financial crimes

Ten people, including the Vatican's cardinal formerly in charge of naming saints, have been accused of financial crimes in connection with a sweeping probe approved by Pope Francis . The president of Vatican's criminal tribunal, Giuseppe Pignatone, ordered the indictments of Cardinal Angelo Becciu and nine others, the Holy See...