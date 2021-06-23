St. Pete Woman Arrested After DUI Crash With 3-Year-Old In The Car

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 47-year-old St. Pete woman was arrested Tuesday evening after a DUI crash left a 3-year-old girl with serious injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling southbound on I-275 near milepost 26 in the outside lane when she suddenly swerved to the right and traveled off the roadway.

Troopers say the front of the car collided with a light pole, rotated counter-clockwise and collided with

a guardrail.

The car rotated once again and collided with the guardrail a second time.

Following the crash, FHP Troopers arrested the driver, Trisha Dale, 47, for DUI Serious Injury, Driving While License Suspended, Neglect of a Child Involving Great Bodily Harm, Possession of Cocaine, and a warrant for Failure to Appear on a traffic summons.

Dale was also cited for careless driving and no child seat.

