Saint Petersburg, FL

St. Pete Woman Arrested After DUI Crash With 3-Year-Old In The Car

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRE5D_0acvkOSc00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A 47-year-old St. Pete woman was arrested Tuesday evening after a DUI crash left a 3-year-old girl with serious injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was traveling southbound on I-275 near milepost 26 in the outside lane when she suddenly swerved to the right and traveled off the roadway.

Troopers say the front of the car collided with a light pole, rotated counter-clockwise and collided with

a guardrail.

The car rotated once again and collided with the guardrail a second time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l4qeh_0acvkOSc00
SOURCE: FHP

Following the crash, FHP Troopers arrested the driver, Trisha Dale, 47, for DUI Serious Injury, Driving While License Suspended, Neglect of a Child Involving Great Bodily Harm, Possession of Cocaine, and a warrant for Failure to Appear on a traffic summons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GYyIm_0acvkOSc00

Dale was also cited for careless driving and no child seat.

Other News: Florida Man 'Not Smooth' Smacks And Shoves Woman At A Smoothie King

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Suspect Identified In Tampa Gas Station Shooting

TAMPA, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating an early morning shooting on July 1 at a Tampa gas station. On Thursday, at 3:05 a.m., deputies responded to the Mobil gas station located at 13164 Florida Avenue N in reference to a shooting that occurred in the business's parking lot. Two victims, male and female, were located there, and both are expected to survive their injuries.
Florida Firefighter Finds His Own Daughter's Body In Collapsed Surfside Condo

A firefighter found the body of his 7-year-old daughter in the remains of the collapsed Surfside, Florida, condominium building Thursday night, WPLG reported. "We can confirm that a member of our City of Miami Fire Department family has lost his 7-year-old daughter in the collapse. She was recovered last night by members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team, Florida Task Force 2," Miami Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban told WPLG.
Overnight Fire Damages House In Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Fla. – At 11:03 p.m. Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services (HCFES) responded to a reported residential fire in the 5000 block of Juliet Ct. The call came in by the adult occupant who reported a fire in the covered patio extending into the house. The three adult occupants exited the house and alerted the fire department. The first engine arrived within 5 minutes and reported a single-story home with heavy fire in the rear and flames venting through the roof above the patio.
Largo Youth Soccer Coach Arrested On Child Porn Charges

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL. – Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit have arrested 28-year-old Lonnie Smith of Clearwater, for 11 counts of Possession of Child Pornography. According to detectives, their investigation began after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An online account was...
FWC's Operation Dry Water Promotes Education, Enforcement For Boating Under The Influence This Weekend

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's (FWC) Division of Law Enforcement will be promoting awareness and conducting heightened enforcement targeting boating under the influence as part of the national Operation Dry Water campaign this weekend. FWC officers will be enforcing Florida's boating under the influence laws and educating boaters...