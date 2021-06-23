Oracle Commits to Powering Its Global Operations with Renewable Energy by 2025
Today, Oracle expanded its commitment to sustainability by pledging to power its global operations, both its facilities and its cloud, with 100% renewable energy by 2025. “Relying on renewable energy is an important step toward a more sustainable future,” said Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz. “Oracle will always make its biggest impact on the environment by providing customers with technology that enables them to reduce their carbon footprint, but this new goal reflects the shared values of our customers, partners and investors.”martechseries.com