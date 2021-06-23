Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Oracle Commits to Powering Its Global Operations with Renewable Energy by 2025

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Oracle expanded its commitment to sustainability by pledging to power its global operations, both its facilities and its cloud, with 100% renewable energy by 2025. “Relying on renewable energy is an important step toward a more sustainable future,” said Oracle Chief Executive Officer Safra Catz. “Oracle will always make its biggest impact on the environment by providing customers with technology that enables them to reduce their carbon footprint, but this new goal reflects the shared values of our customers, partners and investors.”

martechseries.com
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Safra Catz
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oracle Cloud#Global Operations#Climate Change#Martech Interview#Digital Customer#Capgemini#European Cloud#Uk Business Energy#Telenor Group#Evp#Wrapify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Oracle
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

TabMo’s Hawk partners with Global’s DAX

TabMo, the creator of cross-channel demand side platform (DSP) Hawk, has announced a strategic partnership with DAX, a pioneering digital advertising exchange from Global, the Media and Entertainment group. The partnership enables advertisers to access programmatic audio and digital out-of-home (DOOH) inventory on DAX through TabMo’s Hawk DSP. Marketing Technology...
Businessmartechseries.com

Whitewater Brands Chooses Mapp As Their Omni-channel Partner To Accelerate Their Portfolio Of Brands To The Next Level

Whitewater Brands choose Mapp, the international provider of insight-led customer experience, for its omni-channel activities. The company is a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of essential supplies and equipment to the automotive collision and mechanical repair industries. Some of their well-known brands include Auto Body Toolmart, Collision Services, as well as Sid Savage Auto Dealer Supply.
Businessmartechseries.com

Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond

Proceeds from $1 Billion offering to support investments in innovative projects that address global climate, equality and other social challenges. Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced the pricing of its inaugural Sustainability Bond offering, totaling $1 billion, which was part of a $8 billion underwritten public offering of senior notes.
Electronicsaithority.com

Google Nest To Strengthen Its Commitment To Security By Testing Devices Against The ioXt Alliance’s Global Security Standards

Google Nest Will Test and Validate Security Level of Devices Through the IoXt Alliance and Make the Results Publicly Available to Consumers. The ioXt Alliance, the global standard for IoT security, announced that as part of Google Nest’s new security commitments, Nest products released in 2019 or later will use the ioXt Alliance’s global security standards to test and validate their security. Google Nest is prioritizing consumer security and privacy by testing products in its suite of connected home devices against the ioXt Alliance’s rigorous security standards, with more devices to be added later in the year.
Technologyaithority.com

Amdocs Recognized With Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award

Amdocs, an AWS Partner Network (APN) Partner, named Best Telco Solution winner for cloud-native CES suite. Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, announced that it was named as a 2021 Global Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) Public Sector Partner Award winner for its CES suite. The AWS Global Public Sector Partner Awards recognize leaders in the channel playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions using AWS Cloud technology.
Softwaremartechseries.com

QA Completes the Acquisition of Circus Street

Acquisition creates a UK & Global leader to help organisations win in the Digital Revolution. QA, owned by CVC Capital Partners VI, announced the acquisition of Circus Street, a global leader in providing commercial digital skills including ecommerce, data analytics and digital marketing skills through its subscription-based, proprietary digital platform.
Businessthefastmode.com

Orange to Launch Europe’s First 5G SA Fully E2E Cloud Network

Orange on Wednesday announced its plan to launch Europe’s first 5G Stand Alone (SA) fully end-to-end cloud network. The experimental network, launching in Lannion, France, in July will act as a blue-print for the next generation of more efficient and agile networks as Orange moves towards a ‘zero touch network’ and continues to differentiate and lead through the quality of experience offered to its customers.
Businessaithority.com

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Expands HPE GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud Platform With Acquisition Of Zerto, A Leader In Cloud Data Management And Protection

Acquisition accelerates HPE Storage’s transformation to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. Zerto is the vendor of choice for more than 350 Managed Service Providers and 9,000 customers to provide disaster recovery, ransomware protection, and data and application mobility across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. Zerto is expected to contribute more than...
Energy IndustryPosted by
UPI News

Marines shut off power, run base with renewable energy

June 30 (UPI) -- A Marine air base successfully tested its independent electric microgrid after external power supplies were deliberately cut off, it said on Wednesday. Marine Corps Air Station Miramar conducted two tests of its Energy Resilience Readiness Exercise this week, a program undertaken by the Pentagon to ensure electricity to military installations in the event of an interruption.
Washington, CTStamford Advocate

New Report Finds Wholesale Power Markets Key to Accelerating Renewable Energy in the Southeast

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. A new report released today by the American Council on Renewable Energy (ACORE) analyzing power market design features finds that real-time, wholesale energy markets, particularly when paired with regionally planned transmission, are critical to accelerating the growth of renewable energy in the Southeast. The report, Energy Market Design and the Southeast United States, was prepared in coordination with the American Clean Power Association and the Solar Energy Industries Association.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Renewable Energy Opportunity in Silver

Silver prices traded slightly lower in the first half of 2021, but the Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) can bounce back with assistance from the burgeoning renewable energy industry. A variety of clean energy concepts need silver to run, and that group includes residential and commercial photovoltaic (PV) solar panels...
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Financial Promise of Renewable Energy ETFs

Renewable energy exchange traded funds were among 2020’s most scintillating thematic offerings before giving way to profit-taking earlier this year. Much of that was attributable to “sell the news” treatment as investors that bid higher on ETFs like the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW). While PBW is down about...
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Temporary Power Market Growth Exceeds in Energy Industry 2021 | Top Section Players – Aggreko, Cummins, Caterpillar

The global Temporary Power Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Temporary Power Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Temporary Power Manufacturers. Temporary Power Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Temporary Power industry.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Solar Home Lightings Market Insights Emerging in Energy Industry 2021 | Top Manufacturers – Panasonic, Tata Power Solar Systems, GE Renewable Energy

The global Solar Home Lightings Market investigated the popular situation in the descriptions, arrangements, applications, and business chain structure. The Solar Home Lightings Market report also focuses on the development trends as well as history, competitive aspect study, and key regions, etc. in the global Solar Home Lightings Manufacturers. Solar Home Lightings Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing method. The process is analyzed completely with respect to Manufacturers, regional study, Segment by Type and Segment by Applications, and the actual process of the entire Solar Home Lightings industry.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Schneider Electric Helps Clients Reach Landmark Milestone Of 10,000 MW Advised Renewable Energy Power Purchase Agreements

Collectively, Schneider Electric's PPA advisory clients have contracted for more than 10,000 megawatts of wind and solar power globally, a volume equivalent to over 300,000,000 metric tons of CO2. Landmark milestone achieved through the support of more than 140 completed corporate PPA transactions since 2014. MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 25, 2021...
Energy Industrybostonnews.net

Neutrinovoltaic: Power by environmental energy

Ground was broken in the field of neutrino power in 2015 when two independent scientists, Takaaki Kajita in Japan and Canadian Arthur McDonald, proved that neutrinos - tiny rays of cosmic particles that permeate almost everything in the universe - did in fact have mass. And, as Einstein's Relativity Theory goes, e=mc2, or everything with mass also contains energy. For their discovery, the two scientists were each bestowed the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics.
Energy Industryetftrends.com

The Changing World of Renewable Energy Costs

One of the most frequently referenced issues in the renewable energy conversation is costs. When will wind, solar, and other renewables producers bring prices down to a point that they are competitive with or beating out fossil fuels?. For investors considering exchange traded funds, such as the ALPS Clean Energy...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Amazon to source power from new renewable energy projects

Amazon has announced plans to buy power generated by 14 new solar and wind power projects across the US, Spain, Canada and Finland. The latest move is part of the technology giant’s efforts to power all its operations with renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the company’s original target of 2030.