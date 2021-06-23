Habs Top Vegas 4-1, One Win From Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals against the Montreal Canadiens in Centre Bell, CAN, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 8:00 pm (EDT). The Tampa Bay Lightning swept the Montreal Canadiens in the first two matches of the Stanley Cup Final, winning 5-1 in Game One and 3-1 in Game Two. The Lightning is only two victories away from capturing back-to-back Stanley Cups, but they will play their next two matches in Montreal.