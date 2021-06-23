Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Rapid progression in cardiovascular disease risk factors can reveal high-risk individuals

By University of Helsinki
MedicalXpress
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent American Heart Association, European Society of Cardiology, and UK National Health Service guidelines recommend a 5-yearly health checks for screening of individuals at high cardiovascular disease risk. These health checks include measurement of major risk factors, such as systolic blood pressure, cholesterol profile, blood glucose, and smoking status. If...

medicalxpress.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiovascular Diseases#Cohort Study#Study Group#Finnish#The Lancet Digital Health#University College London#University Of Helsinki#British#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
ScienceMedicalXpress

Twin study is first to reveal genetic risk factors for PTSD and migraine

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and migraine often co-occur, but researchers knew relatively little about how or why this happens. A new study in Frontiers in Neuroscience is the first to investigate if the conditions have a common genetic basis. By studying identical twins, where one twin in each pair lives with PTSD or migraines and the other twin does not, the researchers found common genes that may play a role in both conditions. These genes may help to explain why the conditions co-occur, and could reveal new treatment targets for both.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

Preventable Risk Factors Widespread in Patients Undergoing Angioplasty

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. Smoking and obesity associated with significantly earlier age of presentation. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Modifiable risk factors remain widely prevalent among patients undergoing their first percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), according to a study published online June 9 in PLOS ONE. Zoya Gurm,...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Research Shows Improvement in Social Determinants of Metabolic Health Can Improve Diabetes, Other Disease Risks

Studies show that an increased life expectancy is attributable to growth in gross domestic product, increases in the average years of school, and other social factors. Social determinants of health have been linked with metabolic diseases and other conditions, and researchers have found that improvements in these areas can have an equal effect on disease risks, according to a presentation at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Scientific Sessions.
CancerMedscape News

Coffee Tied to Lower Risk of Chronic Liver Disease, Liver Disease Death

(Reuters Health) - People who drink any type of coffee, whether or not it contains caffeine, are less likely to develop or die from chronic liver disease than counterparts who drink no coffee at all, a study of UK Biobank data suggests. Researchers examined data on 384,818 participants in the...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Newly diagnosed diabetes has high risk for cardiovascular outcome in ischemic stroke patients

We investigated cardiovascular outcomes in ischemic stroke patients with newly diagnosed diabetes mellitus (DM) compared with those of patients with previously known DM and no DM using the glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c) criteria. The relationship between new DM diagnosis and cardiovascular risk remains unclear to date. We performed post hoc analysis using the data of participants from the Prevention of Cardiovascular events in iSchemic Stroke patients with high risk of cerebral hemOrrhage (PICASSO) trial. Newly diagnosed DM was defined as HbA1c of ≥ 6.5% without known DM history. The outcome was the incidence of composite cardiovascular events, including stroke (ischemic and hemorrhagic), myocardial infarction, and cardiovascular death. In total, 1306 patients were included; 38 patients (2.9%) had newly diagnosed DM; 438 patients (33.5%), known DM; and 830 patients (63.6%), no DM. In patients with newly diagnosed DM, known DM, and no DM, the incidence of ischemic stroke was 8.93, 3.79, and 2.64 per 100 person-years (log-rank test; p = 0.0092), while that of composite cardiovascular events was 8.93, 5.92, and 3.87 per 100 person-years (p = 0.025), respectively. Newly diagnosed DM was an important risk factor for ischemic stroke and composite cardiovascular events after ischemic stroke.
Mental HealthNews-Medical.net

Depression in youth may be a possible risk factor for future diseases and impairment

Depression in youth, between the ages of 10 and 24 years, is both a leading cause of stress and a possible risk factor for future diseases and impairment. Now, a study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), published by Elsevier, confirms that depression in childhood or adolescence is associated with higher levels of adult anxiety and substance use disorders, worse health and social functioning, less financial and educational achievement, and increased criminality.
Diseases & TreatmentsGenetic Engineering News

Post-traumatic Stress and Migraine Disorders Share Genetic Risk Factors

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and migraine often co-occur, but researchers know relatively little about how or why this happens. Now, researchers from Australia along with colleagues from the United States published a new study (“Using Monozygotic Twins to Dissect Common Genes in Posttraumatic Stress Disorder and Migraine”) that reportedly is the first to investigate if the conditions have a common genetic basis.
Los Angeles, CAEurekAlert

ACTG announces publication of REPRIEVE sub-study in JAMA Network Open, providing insights into cardiovascular disease risk among people living with HIV

Los Angeles, Calif. - The AIDS Clinical Trials Group (ACTG), the largest global HIV research network, today announced that findings from a sub-study of REPRIEVE (A5332/A5332s, an international clinical trial studying heart disease prevention in people living with HIV) have been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network Open (JAMA Network Open). The study found that approximately half of study participants, who were considered by traditional measures to be at low-to-moderate risk of future heart disease, had atherosclerotic plaque in their coronary arteries.
Public HealthScience Daily

Study identifies risk factors for severe COVID-19 in individuals with sickle cell disease

New research published today in the journal Blood Advances finds that certain factors, such as a history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions, increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including hospitalization, in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD). According to researchers, the study results underscore the need for COVID-19 risk reduction strategies and vaccination for this medically vulnerable population.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Fenofibrate Delays the Need for Dialysis and Reduces Cardiovascular Risk Among Patients With Advanced CKD

Chieh-Li Yen; Pei-Chun Fan; Ming-Shyan Lin; Cheng-Chia Lee; Kun-Hua Tu; Chao-Yu Chen; Ching-Chung Hsiao; Hsiang-Hao Hsu; Ya-Chung Tian; Chih-Hsiang Chang. Context: Fenofibrate provides limited cardiovascular (CV) benefits in the general population; however, little is known about its benefit among advanced chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients. Objective: This study compared outcomes...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Changes in midlife wealth influence cardiovascular health

A relative decline in wealth during midlife increases the likelihood of a cardiac event or heart disease after age 65 while an increase in wealth between ages 50 and 64 is associated with lower cardiovascular risk, according to a new study in JAMA Cardiology. Although the association between socioeconomic status...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Subclinical Hypothyroidism Represents Visceral Adipose Indices, Especially in Women With Cardiovascular Risk

Context: From previous studies, decreased thermogenesis and metabolic rate in the patients with overt and subclinical hypothyroidism lead to an increase in visceral adipose tissue (VAT) incidence, and which was associated with cardiovascular diseases. In this paper, we want to explore the relationship between various forms of VAT [pericardial (PCF), and thoracic periaortic adipose tissue (TAT)] and obesity indices [body shape index (ABSI), and body roundness index (BRI), Chinese visceral adiposity index (CVAI)] with subclinical hypothyroidism by gender.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Incremental changes in QRS duration as predictor for cardiovascular disease: a 21-year follow-up of a randomly selected general population

The QRS complex has been shown to be a prognostic marker in coronary artery disease. However, the changes in QRS duration over time, and its predictive value for cardiovascular disease in the general population is poorly studied. So we aimed to explore if increased QRS duration from the age of 50–60 is associated with increased risk of major cardiovascular events during a further follow-up to age 71. A random population sample of 798 men born in 1943 were examined in 1993 at 50 years of age, and re-examined in 2003 at age 60 and 2014 at age 71. Participants who developed cardiovascular disease before the re-examination in 2003 (n = 86) or missing value of QRS duration in 2003 (n = 127) were excluded. ΔQRS was defined as increase in QRS duration from age 50 to 60. Participants were divided into three groups: group 1: ΔQRS < 4 ms, group 2: 4 ms ≤ ΔQRS < 8 ms, group 3: ΔQRS ≥ 8 ms. Endpoints were major cardiovascular events. And we found compared with men in group 1 (ΔQRS < 4 ms), men with ΔQRS ≥ 8 ms had a 56% increased risk of MACE during follow-up to 71 years of age after adjusted for BMI, systolic blood pressure, smoking, hyperlipidemia, diabetes and heart rate in a multivariable Cox regression analysis (HR 1.56, 95% CI:1.07–2.27, P = 0.022). In conclusion, in this longitudinal follow-up over a decade QRS duration increased in almost two out of three men between age 50 and 60 and the increased QRS duration in middle age is an independent predictor of major cardiovascular events.
Diseases & Treatmentsaappublications.org

Hypertension Risk After Congenital Heart Disease Repair

This article requires a subscription to view the full text. If you have a subscription you may use the login form below to view the article. Access to this article can also be purchased. Source: Greenberg JH, , McArthur E, , Thiessen-Philbrook H, , et al. Long-term risk of hypertension...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Valvular heart disease: The underestimated risk of a common disease

Hitherto, the development of valvular heart disease in patients with chronic heart failure has been underestimated and rarely treated. This is the finding of a study conducted at the Division of Cardiology within the Department of Medicine II at Vienna General Hospital and MedUni Vienna and published in the prestigious British Medical Journal (BMJ). Mitral regurgitation was often previously interpreted as part of the progression of heart failure rather than a treatable disease in its own right.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Efpeglenatide Cuts Risk of CV Events and Kidney Disease in High-Risk T2D Patients, Regardless of SGLT2 Status

Sanofi gave up rights to develop the glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonist last year after a change in strategy. Efpeglenatide, a long-acting exendin-4–based glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA), offered significant benefits in cardiovascular (CV) and renal outcomes for some of the highest-risk patients ever studied, in findings presented Monday during the 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association.