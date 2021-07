We are thrilled to announce that LastPass Business has been named the Best Identity & Access Management Solution by the 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards. One of the premier awards programs for the software and information industries for over 35 years, the SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. LastPass Business was honored as one of 46 winners across the 43 business technology categories, including two categories in response to COVID-19.