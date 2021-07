Former child star Drake Bell pleaded guilty on Wednesday to crimes involving an underage girl who attended a concert in Cleveland in December 2017 when she was 15. Jared “Drake” Bell, the 34-year-old former star of “Drake & Josh,” which aired on Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007, pleaded guilty via Zoom to felony attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to The Associated Press.