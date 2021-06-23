Cancel
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City: Lawsuit Over Police Funding Is 'False Flag'

By KBIA
kbia.org
 11 days ago

Kansas City officials say in a court filing that a lawsuit filed over a change in how a portion of the police department's budget is spent is legally and factually false. The state-controlled Board of Police Commissioner's sued the city and several officials after the city council approved moving about $42 million of the police department’s budget into a new fund. The board contends state law gives sole authority to the commission to determine how police funds are spent.

www.kbia.org
