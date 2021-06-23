Cancel
Eagle County, CO

Air Quality Alert issued for Eagle, Routt by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 11:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-24 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Eagle; Routt AIR QUALITY HEALTH ADVISORY FOR WILDFIRE SMOKE FROM 700 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 900 AM THURSDAY The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has issued the following WHAT...Air Quality Health Advisory for Wildfire Smoke. WHERE...Routt and Eagle Counties. Locations include, but are not limited to Gypsum, Eagle, Edwards, Vail, Steamboat Springs, Yampa, Toponas and Phippsburg. WHEN...700 AM Wednesday June 23 to 900 AM Thursday June 24 IMPACTS...Moderate to heavy smoke from the Muddy Slide wildfire in southern Routt County, the Sylvan wildfire in Eagle County, along with several other in-state and out-of-state wildfires, will continue to impact the advisory area Wednesday through Thursday morning. The heaviest smoke impacts will likely occur during the overnight and early morning hours in valley locations and in areas in close vicinity to the local wildfires. HEALTH INFORMATION...Public Health Recommendations: If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

alerts.weather.gov
