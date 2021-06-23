Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

VonHeeder will compete in U.S. Olympic trials

Valley Press-Mineral Independent
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlains native Carley VonHeeder will be competing in this week's U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. VonHeeder became the Montana State University Bobcats' record holder in the women's javelin as she took first place at the Big Sky Championships with her personal-best throw of 173 feet, 10 inches. That mark helped boost her into a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials as it stands as the 22nd best throw of the year among female American javelin throwers.

vp-mi.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Montana Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Plains, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Track Events#U S#Pole Vault#Vonheeder#The U S Olympic Trials#American#Bobcat#Trotters#Montana High School#Mhsa Class C#Usatf#Montana State University#Msu#Nbcsn#Nbc Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
News Break
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, setting himself up as the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. The Associated Press called the race for Adams shortly after the latest batch of results in the ranked-choice primary were released on...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy