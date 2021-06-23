VonHeeder will compete in U.S. Olympic trials

Plains native Carley VonHeeder will be competing in this week's U.S. Olympic Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. VonHeeder became the Montana State University Bobcats' record holder in the women's javelin as she took first place at the Big Sky Championships with her personal-best throw of 173 feet, 10 inches. That mark helped boost her into a spot at the U.S. Olympic Trials as it stands as the 22nd best throw of the year among female American javelin throwers.