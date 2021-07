As many estate practitioners know, the Surrogate’s Court Procedure Act provides a streamlined procedure for a nominated executor, distributee or person otherwise interested in a decedent’s estate to obtain an ex parte order to open a safe deposit box to search for a will, insurance policy, or cemetery deed. SCPA §2003. This procedure is most commonly used when the decedent’s surviving family members have reason to believe a will or other estate planning documents are in the safe deposit box, and they are seeking to gain access to the box to commence a probate proceeding or otherwise deal with the decedent’s affairs.