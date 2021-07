Seemingly every day, a new artist, musician, athlete or video game developer appears to be launching a nonfungible token, or NFT, of their own. But these content creators compose just a sliver of the entities that are in need of legal advice in the current boom surrounding the latest investment craze. Boutiques and large law firms alike are finding a burgeoning base of clients who need help navigating the novel legal issues tied to these new digital assets, stretching from intellectual property to securities law.