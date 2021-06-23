Owner, manager of bar arrested over liquor license

DRAIN, Ore. (AP) — The manager and owner of a bar with topless dancing north of Roseburg are facing misdemeanor charges after deputies say they violated liquor regulations.

Top of the Bowl in Drain had been serving alcohol without a liquor license from the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release on Monday.

The license was surrendered in March after COVID-19 violations and a suspension.

Manager Rik Marin and owner and bartender Jamie Hennricks were arrested early Saturday and told deputies alcohol was being served for tips and donations, but with a suggested amount, according to the news release.

Marin and Hennricks face charges of mixing, storing or serving liquor without a license. It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment.