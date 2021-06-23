Cancel
Business

Taylor Wessing launches IP Agency in Beijing

By Jessica Seah
Law.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Wessing has launched an IP agency in Beijing via an exclusive relationship with a specialist trademark and IP firm, Beijing Tailun IP Agency. Foreign firms in mainland China are restricted from practicing local law. Taylor Wessing’s deal with Beijing Tailun, which is set up as a separate entity, will allow the U.K.-based firm to provide intellectual property services including registering, managing and defending trademarks, domain names and copyrights.

