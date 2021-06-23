A Question For You And Your Teams: What Are You Proud Of?

As we’re coming to the mid-point of the year, it's time to take a moment and assess. This year I’ve heard from many leaders that they and their teams are facing burnout. They ask for easily-implementable ideas and techniques to help build morale and reset. I advise leaders to ask this simple question of themselves and their teams: "In the last six months, what are you proud of?" This runs counter to the usual assessment practice of focusing solely on what you and your teams want to improve. Here are some ideas about how to identify points of pride and boost team morale.