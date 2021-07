States and districts have almost $122 billion coming their way from the American Recovery Program’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) fund. Decisions on how to spend the money will have to be made quickly, because the ESSER funding timeline is fast, and student needs are substantial. In theory, the best way to determine how to spend the funds is relatively straightforward. In practice, though, it may feel more challenging. ESSER funds are new, so administrators may have questions about what is allowed, especially given that a broader range of possibilities is permitted under ESSER when compared to other federal education programs.