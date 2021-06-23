Shopping in Beverly Hills: the insider guide
In this series of videos hosted by influencer Arnelle Lozada, we look at the shifting cultural landscape behind the city of Beverly Hills. Episode two delves into the fashion scene; it might seem overly glamorous and exclusive, but really the undercurrent now is about an inclusive shopping experience (albeit a superbly high-end one). Arnelle finds out about the changing mood in the retail industry - plus her personal favourite things to do in the city.www.cntraveller.com