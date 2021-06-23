Shopping in Beverly Hills: the insider guide

This week on our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women did things. They ignored their best friends in the back seats of Suburbans while filing their nails. They rented out an entire spa so they could be inside mask free, but then went into the cryotherapy chamber for only one lousy minute because they are whiny little brats. They hung overdone portraits of themselves with overdone hairdos in their overdone houses and then overdid acknowledging that they know it’s overly narcissistic to hang a portrait of oneself in one’s own overdone home, but then there it was, hung, unlike their husbands. It was over. Done.