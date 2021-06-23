Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Shopping in Beverly Hills: the insider guide

cntraveller.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this series of videos hosted by influencer Arnelle Lozada, we look at the shifting cultural landscape behind the city of Beverly Hills. Episode two delves into the fashion scene; it might seem overly glamorous and exclusive, but really the undercurrent now is about an inclusive shopping experience (albeit a superbly high-end one). Arnelle finds out about the changing mood in the retail industry - plus her personal favourite things to do in the city.

www.cntraveller.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills#Retail Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Fashion
Related
Beverly Hills, CAcntraveller.com

Beverly Hills: under the skin of the glamorous city

There’s so much more to Beverly Hills than celebrity-spotting at glitzy hotels, shopping at glossy Rodeo Drive or heading to that illuminated sign. Between the striking coastline and glorious mountains, there are many intriguing cultural conversations happening. In this series of videos hosted by influencer Arnelle Lozada, we get under the skin of the destination by chatting to locals and looking at the subtle shifts that have been occurring in the glamorous city since 2020 – starting with the very latest health and wellness trends.
TennisPosted by
GQMagazine

Living the Rhude Life in Beverly Hills

Early in The Godfather, the movie producer Jack Woltz wakes up next to the bloody head of his prize racehorse. It’s an intimidation tactic—Woltz is being punished for his refusal to cast Vito Corleone’s godson in his movie—but it’s also a shot across the bow: a sign that the usual way of doing business, by the usual people, maintaining the usual barriers to entry, will no longer suffice.
Restaurantsconfidentials.com

An insider's guide to eating and drinking in Smithdown

Megan Walsh tells us why L15 is the coolest place in South Liverpool. When you think of South Liverpool, your thoughts often drift to Sefton Park, Penny Lane and Woolton Village. But before you go racing down to the leafy suburbs on your electric scooter, let’s take a minute to throw some love at Smithdown.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Fred Segal Relaunches Camp Beverly Hills With Exclusive Capsule Collection

Today, Los Angeles retail destination Fred Segal is reviving ’80s sportswear label Camp Beverly Hills with an exclusive capsule collection of ready-to-wear and accessories. In addition, a pop-up activation will take place at Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard flagship, paying homage to the original Camp Beverly Hills Rodeo Drive store. Camp Beverly Hills chose Fred Segal as its first relaunch partner due to the fact that both brands are iconic, optimistic and inspired by California and Los Angeles.
Beverly Hills, CANBC Los Angeles

Umami Burger Opens in Beverly Hills, With Freebies

Free Truffle Fries on Friday, Free Classic Burger on Saturday, Free Truffle Burger on Sunday (with promo codes only, for pick-up, ordered through the CITIZENS GO app) It's been summer for a few days now, but the first full weekend of the warmest, eat-out-iest, savor-a-burger-ian season?. We're heading into that...
Los Angeles County, CAluxurytravelmagazine.com

Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills Offer Ultimate Luxury Fourth of July

With the lifting of government-mandated COVID restrictions in Los Angeles County this past Tuesday, many travelers are eyeing the sunny city to celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. In the heart of Beverly Hills, the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills is the ideal location for travelers to soak up the sun, dive into a luxurious rooftop pool, view city fireworks and celebrate the Summer holiday in style.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Historian Louise Taper Lists Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $10 Million

Historian and collector Louise Taper is ready to open a new chapter in her life: She has listed her Beverly Hills home for just shy of $10 million. Located on North Rodeo Drive, the gated property encompasses 0.31 acres with towering mature trees, a yard, a tiled pool with a spa, and a garage that can fit three cars, according to the listing posted Friday by Billy Rose of The Agency.
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s $10.5M Beverly Hills mansion

Perhaps the only sign of commitment more intense than wearing your significant other’s tooth as jewelry is buying a house with your partner. Model and photographer Brooklyn Beckham and actress Nicola Peltz have displayed some unconventional signs of commitment in the past, such as wearing those toothy necklaces and getting tattoos for each other.
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

Exotic cars parade through Beverly Hills on Father’s Day

The inaugural Beverly Hills Tour d’Elegance, a special event organized by the team behind the Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance, welcomed 50 exotic and collectible cars to the streets of Beverly Hills on Father’s Day, June 20. This never-before-seen moving display of automotive art saw enthusiasts, families and lucky dads line the sidewalks of Beverly Hills to witness iconic cars from marques like Maserati, Ferrari, Bugatti, McLaren and Bentley, as well as a host of movie cars, art cars and more. The celebrated Rodeo Drive Concours, a Father’s Day tradition for over 25 years, will return in 2022.
Phoenix, AZPhoenix New Times

A Situational Guide to Phoenix Coffee Shops

The Phoenix coffee shop scene — and its beans — gets better every year. You're far more likely to find damn good coffee here than today than you were a mere decade ago. The different shops have different strengths, though, and in the interest of helping you find what you're looking for, we've put together a guide to Phoenix coffee based on its extra shots of personality: pastries, people-watching, pour-over, patios. Read on to find out where to go to get your coffee-related needs properly met.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

J.Lo and Ben Affleck Are Seen on a Date Night in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez was all smiles after a recent dinner date with Ben Affleck. The couple were photographed leaving the Mediterranean seafood restaurant Avra Beverly Hills Estiatorio on Friday night. The photo, which you can see here, shows Lopez grinning from ear to ear while sitting with Affleck in the back seat of a chauffeured Rolls Royce.
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

The Hearst Estate in Beverly Hills Gets a $19.8 Million Price Cut

A bankruptcy court has slashed another $19.8 million off the price of the historic Beverly Hills, California, estate once owned by newspaper tycoon William Randolph Hearst and is now asking $69.95 million. Once asking as much as $195 million, the property was relisted in April for $89.95 million before its...
Beverly Hills, CAVulture

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

This week on our favorite show, Rich Women Doing Things, the rich women did things. They ignored their best friends in the back seats of Suburbans while filing their nails. They rented out an entire spa so they could be inside mask free, but then went into the cryotherapy chamber for only one lousy minute because they are whiny little brats. They hung overdone portraits of themselves with overdone hairdos in their overdone houses and then overdid acknowledging that they know it’s overly narcissistic to hang a portrait of oneself in one’s own overdone home, but then there it was, hung, unlike their husbands. It was over. Done.
Beverly, MAWicked Local

Beverly Bootstraps Thrift Shop to expand hours

Starting July 6, Beverly Bootstraps Thrift Shop, 198 Rantoul St., will expand its hours for both shopping and donating. The extended hours will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Frida and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Donations will continue to be accepted in The Thrift Shop parking lot during business hours.
Interior Designhomestratosphere.com

Landry Design Group’s Beverly Hills Home Wins Grand Award at Gold Nugget Awards

For Richard Landry, AIA, president of Landry Design Group, each house is crafted to respond to the client’s lifestyle. “A design is a reflection of memories, individual aspirations and a lifetime of unique experiences. By carefully listening to our clients, understanding their unspoken words and listening to our own intuition, we design homes that connect with our clients in a personal way.”
Worldcntraveller.com

An insider's guide to Turkey's Datça Peninsula

A 50-mile stretch of pristine beaches, rustic whitewashed towns, and undulating hills of pine forests and olive groves, the Datça Peninsula is one of Turkey’s secret idylls. Located in the country's south west – close to the Greek islands of Kos, Symi and Rhodes – it has ancient thyme-scented uplands that stretch out to the blue of the Aegean and Mediterranean, making for sublime, sun-drenched views.