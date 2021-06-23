Cancel
Dog sitter found dead in garage after pit bull attack, Oklahoma cops say

By Mike Stunson
CharlotteObserver.com
 10 days ago

A mother dog sitting at an Oklahoma home was found dead in a garage Saturday after an apparent pit bull attack, police say. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Rebecca McCurdy was house sitting and caring for dogs at the home west of Skiatook in northeastern Oklahoma, according to KTUL. Deputies were reportedly called to the house for a welfare check and found McCurdy’s body in the garage.

