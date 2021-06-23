Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Russian gas pipeline vexes U.S. charm offensive in Germany

By MATTHEW LEE
Posted by 
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpEfb_0acviRn900

BERLIN — (AP) — The United States and Germany struggled Wednesday to resolve a major dispute over a Russian gas pipeline, even as the Biden administration seeks to improve relations with Western Europe that had been strained during Donald Trump’s presidency.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Heiko Maas met in Berlin and extolled the depth and strength of U.S.-German relations, but there was no sign of progress in talks to overcome the impasse over the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. And neither Blinken nor Maas could offer a timetable for a possible resolution.

“We don’t always agree and one of those areas of disagreement is the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which we continue to believe is a threat to European energy security," Blinken said. “Germany has a different perspective and that happens from time to time. We’ll handle our disagreements while pressing ahead on the many areas where we are working very closely together.”

In addition to increasing the continent’s reliance on Russian gas, the U.S. believes the pipeline will become a tool for Russia to exert political pressure on vulnerable Eastern and Central European nations. As such, the project continues to be a significant irritant in U.S.-German ties despite steps by the Biden administration to cool the dispute.

Speaking alongside Blinken at a joint news conference, Maas said Germany was well aware of the U.S. concerns and trying to address them.

“We are engaging in these talks,” he said. “We are aware of the expectations from Washington and it is of the utmost importance."

Maas said that Germany is also speaking with Ukraine and other countries bypassed by the pipeline with an eye toward guaranteeing them an alternative energy supply.

“There is a whole host of ways and means and approaches that we are discussing but we are not discussing them in public,” Maas said.

Ideally, he added, a resolution could be reached by the time outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Biden in Washington next month. But, Maas stressed that timing was aspirational only.

Blinken met later with Merkel and neither rmentioned the pipeline in brief welcoming remarks.

Despite U.S. opposition and strident objections from Poland and Ukraine, Merkel strongly favors the project, which has been one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s key initiatives to increase Russia’s energy revenue.

The pipeline also faces strong bipartisan opposition in the U.S. Congress, where both Republican and Democratic lawmakers harshly criticized the administration for waiving sanctions against the German firm constructing it, the company’s German CEO and several other executives in May. Critics saw those sanctions as a last-ditch effort to prevent completion of the pipeline that is now more than 95% constructed.

In waiving the sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG and the executives, the White House rejected recommendations from the State Department and other agencies in favor of imposing the penalties, according to officials and congressional aides. Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan argued that the sanctions would do more harm than good in terms of repairing ties with Germany, they said.

Blinken is in Germany on his second visit to Europe in seven days, having just accompanied President Joe Biden to leaders’ summits in Britain and Belgium. In his meeting with Maas, Blinken emphasized the “America is back” message that Biden also delivered last week.

Maas welcomed the commitment that Blinken is also expected to pass on to Merkel in a later meeting. He said Biden's visit, coupled by Blinken's return to Europe so quickly, “underlined impressively that America is back: Back on the multilateral and international stage and we're very pleased by this."

Merkel echoed that sentiment in her comments before meeting Blinken, saying Germany was “delighted” with Biden’s pronouncement. “Given all the controversies in the world I think it's fair to say we need to keep channels of dialogue open," she said.

Biden administration officials insist that there are still ways to mitigate the pipeline's impact. They say even after the project is physically completed there are still permits, insurance and testing hurdles it must clear before becoming operational. Some officials believe that could delay its opening by nine to 12 months..

After Germany, Blinken will visit France and Italy as part of his weeklong tour, his first trips to all three nations as secretary of state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Heiko Maas
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#U S#Russian#Ap#State#Eastern#Central European#The U S Congress#Republican#Democratic#Nord Stream 2 Ag#The White House#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Poland
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
Foreign PolicyThe Guardian

Blinken’s charm offensive in Europe highlights a key US concern: China

The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has just wrapped up a week-long swing through Europe, while basking in the afterglow of not representing Donald Trump. Along the way Blinken has delivered encouraging, albeit boilerplate, rhetoric: hearty appreciation for the US’s strong ties with Europe, a case for the importance of international cooperation and the Biden team’s latest riff on the responsibilities of the world’s democracies “to deliver” – not just for their citizens, but for the global population. The US has no better friend and partner than (he inserted the name of the country he was visiting) in pursuing this challenge of our time. Blinken’s rhetoric rarely deviates from the standard diplomatic playbook, but his language about China is revealing about the possible direction of nascent US foreign policy.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Trump at Independence Day celebration: 'Joe Biden is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history'

Former President Donald Trump questioned his successor's patriotism during an Independence Day celebration in Florida. Trump said President Joe Biden "is perhaps the most unpatriotic president in American history" because his administration canceled a planned Fourth of July fireworks celebration at Mount Rushmore due to concerns about the transmission of COVID-19.
Politicsinvesting.com

Lukashenko orders closure of Belarus border with Ukraine - BelTA

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Belarus' leader Alexander Lukashenko on Friday ordered the closure of the border with Ukraine, seeking to block what he called an inflow of weapons to coup-plotters detected by his security services, BelTA state news agency reported. The move appears to deepen a standoff between Belarus and outside powers...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Gazprom plans July 6-10 maintenance on Yamal-Europe gas pipeline

MOSCOW, June 28 (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) said on Monday that gas transportation via the Yamal-Europe pipeline would be suspended from July 6-10 as it undergoes planned maintenance work. Maintenance work on the pipeline, which passes through Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany, was agreed last year. Our...
PoliticsU.S. Department of State

U.S.-Germany Dialogue on Holocaust Issues

“[I]t’s so important that we speak the truth about the past, to protect the facts when others try to distort or trivialize Holocaust crimes, and to seek justice for the survivors and their families.”. – Secretary Blinken, January 27, 2021. Secretary Antony J. Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court order ends congressional Democrats' attempts to determine if Trump lied in Mueller probe

(CNN) — Congressional Democrats' years-long attempt to nail down whether then-President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller effectively ended on Friday, with the US Supreme Court wiping away court decisions where the House Judiciary Committee was told it could access secret grand jury records from key witnesses in the Mueller investigation.
Politics19fortyfive.com

A U.S.-China War: Is a Superpower Conflict (With Millions Dead) Unavoidable?

A panel at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis asked whether—as Professor Graham Allison’s latest book contends—China and the United States are “destined” for war. Indeed, Professor Allison numbered among the panelists who discussed the new China challenge. The short answer from the gathering: maybe. Commentators have held forth on...