Bahrain starts exploratory offshore drilling for oil and gas

Dubai June 23 (Reuters) - Bahrain's National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA) started drilling the first exploration well in offshore block No. 1 to the north of the kingdom, a government media adviser said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The new well is part of an exploration and production agreement signed with Italian energy company Eni (ENI.MI) in 2019. Block No. 1 covers an area of ​​2,800 sq km (1,081 sq miles) at a depth ranging from 10 to 70 metres.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

