Heading into the 2021 fantasy football season, which RBs are potential bust candidates that you should be wary of during fantasy drafts?. A key element of any fantasy football season is avoiding those players who have the potential to be busts, especially at the RB position. While injuries and shifts in usage can change things quickly, identifying which players could end up not being worth their current average draft positions (ADP) is a crucial part of preparing for fantasy football drafts. Let’s take a look at which RBs stand out as potential busts in the 2021 fantasy football season.