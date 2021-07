Long-haul startup flypop will make London Stansted (STN) its first UK base, the airline announced July 1. Flypop, which plans a series of routes between the UK and South Asia, aims to start flights in October, but much depends on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic at that point. India has been particularly hard-hit by the disease, while infection rates are again rising in the UK. “That’s what holding us back,” a flypop spokeswomen said when asked if precise dates for first flights had yet been settled upon.