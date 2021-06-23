Montana Highway Patrol graduates 71st class

HELENA – Thursday morning, four cadets graduated and began careers as Montana Highway Patrol Troopers.

A roster is below for Thursday’s graduation ceremony for the MHP Class 71. Colonel Steve Lavin will address the graduates.

Miles Burhenn, of Walsh, Colorado, begins his career at Stevensville.

Daniel Kalbacher, of Ghent, New York, starts at Helena.

Thomas Tafoya, of Key Largo, Florida, will be stationed out of Superior.

Ryan Van Kerkhove, of Lewistown, Montana, begins his work in Missoula.