When Your Anxiety Doesn’t Take a Vacation at Disney

Now that traveling is picking back up again (yay!), being conscious about (and trying to reduce) your carbon footprint has never been more important. While living a more eco-friendly life may sound intimidating and even inconvenient, it really is about making a handful of small changes in order to make a big difference. And that's still true for traveling to the happiest place on Earth: Disney! There are many small changes and simple swaps you can make while on vacation to cut back on waste and help the environment. (Thinking about just how much waste the Disney parks must go through on a daily basis should be enough motivation to just try!) So the next time you go on a Disney vacation, which is hopefully soon, challenge your crew to adopt these green practices. From using reusable straws (that are actually easy to clean!) to recycling your Disney hotel soap, keep reading to see them all now.