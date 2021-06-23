Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Hudson Valley’s “Devil’s Path” Proves True For One Out-of-Town Hiker

By Smitty
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One hiker from New Jersey had to be rescued while exploring here in the Hudson Valley after falling 20-feet off a rocky trail. When you're going out hiking, no matter where you are, you need to be aware of your surroundings and be prepared before hitting the trails. Obviously, no matter how well you prepare, things can always go wrong, that's just life. When exploring nature, always take your time and watch where you're stepping as you can lose your footing very easily on some trails in the Hudson Valley.

943litefm.com
Community Policy
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Greene County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Accidents
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Greene County, NY
City
Westfield, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hudson Valley#Hikers#Accident#Greene County 911#Wikipedia#Sos#The Mink Hollow Notch#The Forest Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Hiking
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Award-Winning Hudson Valley Brewery’s Taproom Still Remains Closed

Don't plan your weekend around this brewery, it's still closed to the public. One of my favorite things about the Hudson Valley is the abundance of breweries. And not just mediocre breweries, award-winning breweries. From the tip of the Hudson Valley to the very bottom, it's easy to find great locally made beer. One of the best in the Hudson Valley is located in Hudson.
Beacon, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Is Mange on the Rise in the Hudson Valley and Are Pets Safe?

Have you noticed more animals throughout the Hudson Valley with bad cases of mange?. We've been locked away in our cocoons for a over year now and we may not have noticed has been happening to our wildlife. If you follow Hudson Valley wildlife groups on Facebook you will notice that many people are posting more and more pictures of animals that have severe cases of mange. In some cases the animals have it so badly that they almost look like an entirely different species all together. One woman photographed a white tail deer with mange asking what kind of animal it was.
Food & DrinksPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

What Are the Hudson Valley’s Favorite Wiener Toppings?

The Fourth of July is just days away, and that means we’ll be eating lots of hot dogs. The other day I saw a little kid put ketchup on his hot dog, and I thought to myself that this was not an appropriate way to top a wiener. Then I found out that the kid is not alone. Lots of people put ketchup on their dogs. Me? I’m a mustard, sauerkraut and onion sauce girl. But what do I know? So, I decided to do a little survey on my Facebook page to find out the Hudson Valley’s favorite hot dog toppings. And the survey says…
Hudson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

10 Massive Stars You Didn’t Know Were from the Hudson Valley

This list is stacked with major stars I bet you had no idea called the Hudson Valley their home when they were younger. New York City is so densely populated that we started to see people flock here during the pandemic. It may have always been that way and we just never noticed it before. The Hudson Valley is one of the most gorgeous regions in the state and it's just a short drive from the big city. Maybe we take the Hudson Valley for granted but it really isn't that surprising that people would want to raise a family here rather than the busy city. Obviously most of these celebrities didn't stay in the Hudson Valley but it's still pretty cool to share their home city.
TravelPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

5 Hudson Valley Places Worthy of One Of Your Hard Earned Days Off

Summer vacation time is upon us but what if you just can't get away. What if you have to spend you time off close to home again this year. There are so many reasons that our travel plans get disrupted. It can be as simple as we just don't have time to go where we want or we actually don't want to go anywhere. As much as it sound fun to "get out of Dodge" as the saying goes there are a lot of us that would just like to chill at home.
PetsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

12 Purrfect Kittens Need a Hudson Valley Furever Home

"Breaking Mews," these 12 kittens are in need of a Hudson Valley furever home. 12 Purrfect Kittens Need a Hudson Valley Furever Home. LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving. To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker...
Hudson, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Could Fireworks Shortage Affect Hudson Valley July 4th Celebrations?

The largest fireworks retailer in the country is urging people to be prepared for a possible fireworks shortage for the second year in a row. Here we are just a couple of weeks away from the July 4th celebrations, and the largest fireworks supplier in the country is saying that there could be a shortage. Fireworks sales skyrocketed during the pandemic as all major celebrations were canceled and people decided to put on their own display.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

5 of the Best Things About Newburgh, New York

For most people when they hear the citytown name, Newburgh, they automatically think about something negative. You might have started reading this thinking the same thing, well first, it's OK that you think like that, BUT we encourage you to join us in trying to flip it from negative to positive.
PoliticsPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Fourth of July STOP-DWI Crackdown on Hudson Valley Roads This Weekend

Another holiday weekend - another crackdown on local roads. In an announcement from the Governor's Office earlier this week, a state police crackdown on drunk and drugged driving during the 4th of July holiday weekend has been issued. Be aware, in addition to marked State Police vehicles, troopers will also be using CITE vehicles, Concealed Identity Traffic Enforcement vehicles when patrolling local roadways.
Putnam County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

2 ‘Hells Angels’ Gangsters Arrested in Hudson Valley

Two members of the Hells Angels are accused of possessing illegal guns and drugs in the Hudson Valley. Recently, members of the Putnam County Sheriffs Department Road Patrol and Narcotic Enforcement Unit, as well as members of the New York State Police and Town of Kent Police Department conducted a joint operation in the Town of Kent.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Anyone Recognize This Poughkeepsie Business?

Living in and around the Hudson Valley for over twenty years, I consider myself one of those people that can remember what many businesses were before they closed down. We have a ton of places that sit abandoned all across the area and anytime someone asks me what used to be there, I'm pretty good at having an answer.
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
94.3 Lite FM

Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drowning at Hudson Valley Creek

A 20 year old Town of Poughkeepsie man has died after an incident at the Wappinger Creek on Tuesday June 29th. At approximately 6:20pm, on Tuesday June 29th, The Duchess County Sheriff's Office, New Hackensack Fire Department and the Town of Wappinger Ambulance were all dispatched to the Wappinger Creek area on New Hackensack road behind the Wappingers Falls Trailer Park after reports of a possible drowning.