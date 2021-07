As the internet grew over the decades through the expansion of web and cloud-based services, more and more of our daily life shifted online. Whether it’s for entertainment, social connection, work, or shopping, the entry point for our digital lives starts in the browser. As a result, the browser has become a goldmine of data. That valuable cache of information can be, and is, used by companies to provide a customized and convenient user experience, but it’s also used to power the internet’s business model — targeted advertising that tracks your online movement and follows you around the web. In the wrong hands, your personal information can be collected, sold, and exploited by eavesdroppers, bad actors, and cyber criminals.