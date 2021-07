The Utility 2030 Collaborative is kicking off two of its four CX Incubator Focus Groups in June 2021, and two additional ones in July 2021. Strategies for Reducing Inbound Customer Calls to Zero by 2030 will be held on June 29th from 2:00-4:00 p.m. EST. It will be chaired by Katy Cook, Director of Customer Experience for Liberty Utilities, and co-chaired by Kristina McClenahan, Product Development Manager for Puget Sound Energy (PSE). The group's goal is to articulate challenges and potential solutions for building a proactive omnichannel strategy, something that both utilities are working towards with success. The group will include utility professionals with significant call reduction goals, and solution providers deeply committed to helping them achieve these goals. Experts from Avertra, Oracle Utilities, and Questline are intensely committed to this effort.