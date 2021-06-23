Cards' Avery returned to end career ‘on right note,’ raise NFL profile

Ezring: Early-round safety prospects typically boast either single-high range or a versatile skillset. Kyle Hamilton has both in a 6040, 220-pound frame. The Notre Dame product exhibits excellent short-area burst, long speed, change of direction and clean transitions. The oversized safety also has excellent play strength. The Fighting Irish’s defensive chess piece has experience in the slot, in the box, in two-high, in single-high and more. In man coverage, Hamilton is patient and physical; he uses his power to throw off a route runner’s timing and spacing. Further, the standout defender exhibits an understanding of how to leverage pass-catchers and use his length to make plays on the ball. Hamilton’s athletic profile allows him to cover tight ends and receivers. In zone coverage, the Notre Dame star exhibits solid spatial awareness and route recognition. Hamilton reads and reacts to the quarterback and has exceptional closing speed to attack the catch point once the ball is in the air. Additionally, the safety knows how to use leverage and spacing to cut receivers off. Moreover, the young defender consistently improved in zone coverage as 2020 wore on. He can operate as an NFL team’s single-high safety. It is also worth noting that the Georgia native has strong hand-eye coordination to make plays on the ball. Against the run, Hamilton boasts strong gap discipline and the athleticism to functionally two-gap. A safe tackler, the Notre Dame safety will still deliver big hits when he has the chance. He takes sound angles and plays with excellent effort. What’s more, Hamilton is a mismatch for any blocker. Subscribe for full article.