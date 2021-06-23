Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. MDT

New Mexico financial trustees weigh social responsibility. SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Custodians of New Mexico's two multibillion-dollar financial trusts that underwrite public education and infrastructure spending are weighing whether to give greater weight to issues of social responsibility and sustainability in investment decisions. The State Investment Council on Tuesday kicked off deliberations about its investment strategies and a possible policy change that could give greater consideration to a host of environmental, societal and governance concerns, from climate change to issues of racial injustice. The conversation takes place as giant asset managers such as BlackRock have placed greater emphasis on the risks and rewards of environmental, social and governance issues, often challenging the direction of company executives.