Today is June 23

Wrong Trousers Day will be observed on July 2 this year, and we owe it to the British for creating an event where the wackiest bottom wear can also help raise awareness for an important cause. Whether from the comfort of your own home, school, or workplace, everyone has a chance to participate in this national event, which aims to raise funds for children’s hospitals and hospices across the U.K. Not only does observing this day help support sick children and their families, but it also brings communities together in a fun way, which is why we are excited about this day. The idea is fairly straightforward — to participate, simply don the weirdest trousers you own (or raid your parents’ closets), keeping the rest of your outfit normal, and get ready to raise some awareness (and a few eyebrows) as you show off your look and donate for the “right to look wrong.”