Oakland And The Bronx Have Selected Poet Laureates
Oakland, California's Cultural Affairs Division has selected poet, playwright and community advocate Dr. Ayodele Nzinga as the city's inaugural poet laureate. Nzinga's term will run through May 2023, during which time she will deliver an inaugural address, partner with Oakland Public Library's 2021 Oakland Youth Poet Laureate Myra Estrada on a collaborative reading series, give four readings at venues in Oakland, and write a poem commemorating the East Bay city.