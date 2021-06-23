Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

Report confirms hockey great Plager died of ‘cardiac event’

By ORDER REPRINT
Raleigh News & Observer
 10 days ago

The final report on the cause of death of former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager has confirmed that he died of a “cardiac event” before crashing his SUV in March. St. Louis Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Graham revealed the final report on Tuesday, confirming his preliminary findings from shortly after Plager's death, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The cause of death was cardiac dysrhythmia and the manner of death was listed as natural.

www.newsobserver.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Plager
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Nhl#The New York Rangers#Nhl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLPosted by
Bring Me The News

Minnesota hockey hero Tom Kurvers dies at age 58

Tom Kurvers, the assistant general manager for the Minnesota Wild, has died at age 58, according to reports. Kurvers, a native of Bloomington, had been battling lung cancer since about January 2019. The Minnesota Wild said he died Monday morning. "Tom's passion for and success in hockey could only be...
NHLcbs3duluth.com

Minnesota Wild Assistant GM, former UMD hockey standout dies at 58

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Wild’s assistant general manager and former UMD men's hockey standout Tom Kurvers has died of lung cancer at 58 years old, the team announced Monday. “Tom’s kindness and enthusiasm will be greatly missed by the countless number of people on whom he had a positive...
NHLBemidji Pioneer

Wild assistant GM and Bulldogs hockey legend Tom Kurvers dies at age 58

DULUTH -- Tom Kurvers, a Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and the first of six Hobey Baker Memorial Award winners at the University of Minnesota Duluth, died Monday morning at the age of 58. Bulldogs hockey social media first announced his death Monday morning. Kurvers, an assistant general...
NHLDuluth News Tribune

Kurvers remembered by Bulldogs as great hockey player, but even better person

Tom Kurvers will go down in hockey’s history books as a breakout star for Bloomington Jefferson High School, the first Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner from the University of Minnesota Duluth, a Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens and a highly successful NHL scout and executive for the Coyotes, Lightning and Wild.
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

Former Duluth Marshall boys hockey coach dies at 57

DULUTH, MN -- After a battling cancer for several years, former Duluth Marshall High School boys hockey coach Brendan Flaherty died Thursday. Family says he passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. "As a coach, I mean most guys, I played for him. A lot of my friends that...
NHLktvo.com

The autopsy of Bob Plager has been released

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The final report on the death of former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bob Plager has confirmed that he died of a "cardiac event" before crashing his SUV in March. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that St. Louis Medical Examiner Dr. Michael Graham revealed the final report...
SportsSkySports

Great Britain's Casey Traill becomes first player from the UK to be drafted to National Women's Hockey League

Great Britain's Casey Traill has expressed her pride after becoming the first British player to be drafted to the National Women's Hockey League (NWHL). The 22-year-old was taken in the fifth round, 25th overall on Tuesday night by the Buffalo Beauts, and will now have the opportunity to continue her career in the equivalent to the men's National Hockey League (NHL).
Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Tom Reich, pioneering baseball and hockey agent, dies at 82

Thomas M. Reich, a pioneering baseball agent with an ebullient, oversized personality who helped players gain multimillion dollar salaries in the early years of free agency, died Friday at …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
NHLYardbarker

Rangers’ Adam Fox Epitomizes the New NHL Defenseman

Adam Fox won the Norris Trophy in the 2020-21 NHL regular season awards with a great season as the top defenseman for the New York Rangers. Fox put together a season where he helped a Rangers defense allow only 2.77 goals per game with 4.1 defensive point shares and 102 blocked shots in the defensive zone while also adding 42 assists to the offense, most among defensemen. The style of play, in particular, stands out as the 22-year-old defenseman provides insight on how the young defensemen play in the evolving game.
NHLSun-Journal

NHL notebook: Montreal coach set to rejoin team for Game 3 on Friday

TAMPA, Fla. — Canadiens assistant Luke Richardson is preparing to hand back the coaching duties to Dominique Ducharme for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final. Ducharme, the team’s interim head coach, spent the past two weeks in mandatory quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The 14-day period ended Thursday, leaving him eligible to return in time for Game 3 of the series against Tampa Bay on Friday night in Montreal.
NHLNHL

Chris Peters 1-on-1 I DRAFT

Chris Peters, host of the Talking Hockey Sense podcast, gives his insights and analysis on the 2021 Draft and the Devils' future. The NHL Draft is a mere three weeks away. The New Jersey Devils hold the Nos. 4 and 28 selections in the first round, which is being held Friday, July 23.
NHLtalesbuzz.com

André Tourigny named Coyotes’ new head coach, leaving hole for Hockey Canada

With the Coyotes introducing André Tourigny as their new head coach, Hockey Canada lost one of its biggest assets on Canada Day. “I want to express my sincere gratitude to Hockey Canada for the opportunity to coach and represent Canada on the international stage,” Tourigny said Thursday in a statement provided by Hockey Canada. “In particular Tom Renney, Scott Smith and Scott Salmond, who believed in me and without their trust and support I would not be the person and coach I am today. It has been an honour to work alongside some of the best people and hockey minds in the business and I am extremely proud and grateful to Hockey Canada for affording me this privilege.”
NHLflamesnation.ca

Flames legend and 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Jarome Iginla turns 44

Jarome Iginla, the third player to have his number retired by the Calgary Flames, turns 44 today. Iginla spent parts of 17 seasons with the Flames after debuting with the team during the 1995-96 playoffs. While wearing his iconic No. 12 in Calgary, he racked up 525 goals and 1,095 points in 1,219 regular-season games (all franchise records).
NHLBoston Globe

Tampa Bay swamps Montreal for 3-0 lead, on cusp of Stanley Cup repeat

MONTREAL — Tyler Johnson and the quick-strike Tampa Bay Lightning moved a victory away from successfully defending their title, beating the Montreal Canadiens, 6-3, on Friday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Lightning caught the Canadiens flat-footed by scoring twice in the opening minutes of each...
NHLSports Illustrated

Blues Putting Vladimir Tarasenko on the Trade Block?

Vladimir Tarasenko's tenure with the St. Louis Blues could soon draw to a close. On Tuesday, the Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli reported the club is exploring a trade for the 29-year-old right wing. Tarasenko tallied 30-plus goals in five straight seasons from 2014-15 to 2018-19. He has two years remaining...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

Thanks in part to Lightning, hockey experiencing a huge warming trend

TAMPA, Fla. — The hockey program Joe Rhoads oversees was hatched a generation ago by two University of South Florida students from the North who missed the sport. At that point, the Lightning didn’t exist. Neither did any nearby competition. The original USF Ice Bulls played their first organized game...
NHLsemoball.com

Richardson set to hand Habs coaching duties back to Ducharme

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Canadiens assistant Luke Richardson is preparing to hand back the coaching duties to Dominique Ducharme for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final. Ducharme, the team's interim head coach, spent the past two weeks in mandatory quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. The 14-day period ended Thursday, leaving him eligible to return in time for Game 3 of the series against Tampa Bay on Friday night in Montreal.
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

NHL pushes puck up ice in bid to reach Latino communities

Scott Gomez grew up among the diverse cultures that amalgamate around Anchorage, Alaska. Race was something he never really thought about, particularly on the ice. The son of a Mexican American father and Colombian mother, Gomez heard a few disparaging remarks while coming up through the junior and professional ranks, but the occasions were rare.