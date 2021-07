Loki wants to get to know the variant in ‘Lamentis’. Last time on Loki, Mobius asked Loki to help find this mysterious and dangerous variant. At first the whole thing had him bored until he recognized a pattern. He brought the information to Mobius who agreed to let Loki help take them down. During the mission Loki found out there was more than meets the eye to this variant. As the episode neared its end Loki decided to do something drastic. Now Loki wants to get to know this variant better in ‘Lamentis’. I was able to get a screener for this episode and here is what I thought of it.