117th Congress: Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.)
Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), the top Republican on the Armed Services Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, wants to put a stop to the ransomware attacks against the U.S., which appear to operate out of Russia. The recent attack on JBS, the country’s largest meat supplier, highlights the call Rounds has put out to address anticompetitive practices in the cattle industry. Washington Post Jacqueline Alemany, congressional correspondent and author of the “Power Up” newsletter, talks with the former governor of South Dakota about his fight for cattlemen and consumers, as well as his bill to repeal outdated or discriminatory laws targeting Native Americans.www.washingtonpost.com