Why Indigenous People Need Other Indigenous People To Heal

Image credit: New Matriarch Movement clothing release @matriarch.movement photography by Denita Gladeau @lushtre with @Kendra Rosychuk @kendrajessie. They tried to kill us because they were scared of our collective power. Indigenous people have always known the power and the impact our intentions and actions hold. You can see this power in our ceremonies, our songs, our prayers, our many diverse teachings, our individual stories and our creation stories. We understand the intrinsic interconnectedness of all relations, recognizing that our creation stories and our individual stories are not separate but interwoven within the thread of life itself. We understand that spirit can never be exploited, taken or destroyed; our spirit can only transcend.