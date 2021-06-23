Why Indigenous People Need Other Indigenous People To Heal
Introducing Every Day Indigenous, our series centering celebrating & Indigenous people. Through strength and resistance, comes joy. It’s time to share that. When the news broke last month that 215 children’s bodies were found in an unmarked grave outside a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., I felt destroyed. For what those children’s lives were and could have been. For the families torn apart when their little ones didn’t return home, and the re-opening of those wounds when their bodies were discovered. And that was just one school. One instance of remains found. This month, 104 more potential graves were detected in Manitoba. Thirty-five more bodies were found in Saskatchewan. There will doubtless be more.www.refinery29.com